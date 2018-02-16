University of Montana celebrates 125th anniversary

University of Montana celebrates its 125 year anniversary this week.

Part of the celebration is firing up the bell tower.

Barbara Ballas has two music degrees from University of Montana and she's back on campus volunteering today.

"I play the carillon along with the carillonor, Dr. Shane Robertson, so I am a community volunteer and get the fun of doing it," said Ballas

The carillon is an instrument that has at least 23 bronze, cup-shaped bells, typically found in a bell tower like the one in Main Hall.

She's firing it up to help the school ring in its 125th year.

"The festive feeling of it and the fact that we get to celebrate that we've had a university here over 125 years. It's pretty cool," said Ballas.

Each bell on this carillon is dedicated to someone who left a mark on campus or the Missoula community. The honorees are memorialized on the walls in main hall and in the music Barbara plays for special occasions like charter day.

University of Montana had its Annual Charter Day Awards Ceremony Thursday night at 5 pm where nine campus and community members were honored for their dedication to UM.