Gallatin County sued by inmate who previously escaped

A Bozeman man is back in court after making national headlines when he escaped custody while in handcuffs.

Kevin Briggs, 31, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, alleging that they treated him unfairly by putting him in solitary confinement for too long and placing him in pods where other inmates had the opportunity to assault him. Briggs is asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages.

The sheriff's office has not yet responded.

In 2014, Briggs was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported that he had drugged, assaulted and tried to rape her. He walked out of an interrogation room in the Gallatin County Detention Center while still handcuffed, and led authorities on a weeks-long chase until he was arrested in Portland, Oregon. Briggs was ultimately convicted of four felonies, including some related to his escape.

Briggs is currently an inmate in the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby.

