Butte unveils new airport terminal

Travelers in Butte have something to be excited about-- a brand new terminal.

The $11 million building was revealed Thursday at a ribbon cutting ceremony.



This project was funded with federal dollars but, Butte Silver Bow County contributed a million dollars from a trust fund.

Members of the county were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Construction on the project began nearly two years ago.

"We board about 50,000 passengers a year," said airport manager Pam Chamberlin. "We are also the only airport in the state that offers free parking. We are trying to be more competitive throughout the state to increase our boardings. We feel this terminal is going to be a tremendous asset to the community in terms of both future economic development for the community as well as future air service development."

Passengers will use the new terminal for the first time next week.