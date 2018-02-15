Lady Griz can't finish down the stretch, lose to EWU 75-72

It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.

Delaney Hodgins of Eastern Washington led all scorers with 24 points, and two other Eags got over the 14 point mark. Madi Schoening and Mckenzie Johnston had 15 and 14 points, but they could hit enough shots down the stretch.

Montana only had three field goals in the first 12 minutes of the ball game. But found themselves only down four at the half. In the second half, Montana matched Eastern shot for shot, but couldn't make shots when it mattered most.

Montana falls to 8-6 in conference play, and Eastern improves to 8-5. The Lady Griz are now on a 3 game losing streak in conference.