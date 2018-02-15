Lady Griz can't finish down the stretch, lose to EWU 75-72 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lady Griz can't finish down the stretch, lose to EWU 75-72

Posted: Updated:

It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.

Delaney Hodgins of Eastern Washington led all scorers with 24 points, and two other Eags got over the 14 point mark. Madi Schoening and Mckenzie Johnston had 15 and 14 points, but they could hit enough shots down the stretch. 

Montana only had three field goals in the first 12 minutes of the ball game. But found themselves only down four at the half. In the second half, Montana matched Eastern shot for shot, but couldn't make shots when it mattered most. 

Montana falls to 8-6 in conference play, and Eastern improves to 8-5. The Lady Griz are now on a 3 game losing streak in conference. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Montana drops first Big Sky game, loses to EWU 74-65

    Montana drops first Big Sky game, loses to EWU 74-65

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-02-16 04:44:31 GMT

    It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.  

    It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.  

  • Lady Griz can't finish down the stretch, lose to EWU 75-72

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-02-16 04:44:01 GMT

    It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72. 

    It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72. 

  • MSU's Neumann playing bigger than his height

    MSU's Neumann playing bigger than his height

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-02-14 01:30:58 GMT

    Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.

    Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.

    •   

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts Friday

    Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts Friday

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-16 05:41:00 GMT

    Film fanatics can rejoice as the 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday.

    Film fanatics can rejoice as the 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday.

  • Montana drops first Big Sky game, loses to EWU 74-65

    Montana drops first Big Sky game, loses to EWU 74-65

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-02-16 04:44:31 GMT

    It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.  

    It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.  

  • Lady Griz can't finish down the stretch, lose to EWU 75-72

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-02-16 04:44:01 GMT

    It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72. 

    It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Huskies fall to Utah at home, 70-58

    Huskies fall to Utah at home, 70-58

    Photo: UW AthleticsPhoto: UW Athletics

    David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

    David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

  • Zags roll to 76-46 win over LMU

    Zags roll to 76-46 win over LMU

    Norvell Jr. ended the game with 9 pointsNorvell Jr. ended the game with 9 points

    Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.

    Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.

  • Eagles take down Big Sky leader Montana, 74-65

    Eagles take down Big Sky leader Montana, 74-65

    Photo: EWU AthleticsPhoto: EWU Athletics

    Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk finished with a team-high 19 for the Eagles, with 15 of those coming in the first half. Now with 1,944 points in his illustrious career.

    Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk finished with a team-high 19 for the Eagles, with 15 of those coming in the first half. Now with 1,944 points in his illustrious career.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.