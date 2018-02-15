Montana drops first Big Sky game, loses to EWU 74-65

It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.
It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.
State wrestling and state swimming made a huge splash in this week's Super 8!
Film fanatics can rejoice as the 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday.
One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.
Representatives of Exxon Mobil Corp. are denying that the company acted negligently in the case of a worker who died while checking an oil storage tank in eastern Montana.
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.
Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk finished with a team-high 19 for the Eagles, with 15 of those coming in the first half. Now with 1,944 points in his illustrious career.
Ferenz led all scorers with 29 points. She became the seventh player in program history to surpass the 1,500-point mark. She's now got 1,522 career points.
The win was even more special, as it marked head coach Wendy Schuller's 250th career victory at Eastern.
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.
Gone from 2017’s West Coast Conference champions are five everyday fielders and two starting pitchers. But 18 members of the squad that successfully defended their WCC title and are eager to make it three in a row.
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.
After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.
One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.
Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.
