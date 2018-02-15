Montana drops first Big Sky game, loses to EWU 74-65

It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.

The Griz shot 22 threes, but only made six of them. Eagles forward Bogdan Bliznyuk led all scorers with 19, as EWU improved to 8-5 in Big Sky Conference play.

Only down by three at the half, Montana went cold from deep in the second, and did not play with the energy and passion they have usually played with this season. The Montana starters missed a total of 22 shots, as Ahmaad Rorie, Michael Oguine, and Bobby Moorehead struggled from the field. Moorehead did not even make a basket, going 0-6 from three.

With a win tonight, the Griz would have tied the program record with their 14th Big Sky win to start a season. But Montana will fall to 13-1 on the year, and now hold a one game lead in the standings on second place Weber State.