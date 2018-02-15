Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts Friday

Film fanatics can rejoice as the 15th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday.

Thursday, festival organizers were hard at work on the final preparations for the 10 day event.

Rachel Gregg, Executive Director of the festival said there are a lot of components that go into setting up a festival of this magnitude. "Lots of little details in the last moments, but it does feel like a race to the finish line,” she said. “It’s a lot when you’ve got 200 guests coming to town and 20,000 people coming to a festival.”

Lucky for Gregg, she’s got lots of help. More than 30 employees and an army of 200 volunteers will pitch in during the fest. But even with all of the help, she said the last minute touches keep her up at night. “I have been trying to get home and go to bed at a reasonable hour. I didn't do that last night. I was here until midnight,” she said. “But it's nice to put in the time over many months to make sure we have really covered our bases.”

On the eve of the festival, Gregg said despite all of the chaos in setting up the festival of this size, the community has her back.

"We are answering calls, answering questions. The last-minute pass stuff for all the festival VIPs. Delivering stuff out stuff to sponsors. We got people from all around downtown calling us how they can get involved and help,” said Gregg.

The festival opens with a free screening of “Dark Money” at the Wilma on Friday. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the film starts at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/