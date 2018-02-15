Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts Friday

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel *only notifications for the roads.
A rural Columbia Falls woman looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was being engulfed in flames.
A new report says Montanans are doing well financially. We spoke to an economist who says the report may not be totally accurate.
After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.
One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.
Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.
