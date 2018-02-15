Fly-over of Sperry Chalet Shows Walls Standing

A remarkable step is made recently in the effort to restore the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park.

A fly-over by the Glacier National Park Conservancy this week showed the walls of the Sperry Chalet survived the winter.

The Glacier National Park Conservancy scheduled three flyovers with a fixed-wing plane of the Sperry Chalet complex this winter to see how the structural stabilization project is holding up.

Recovery efforts on the building began last fall after it was severely burned last August when the Sprague Fire swept through the park.

Glacier National Park officials report on Thursday that the walls of the chalet's dormitory appear to be in good condition.

Through a partnership with the Glacier National Park Conservancy, park officials add that they expect to check stabilization efforts and complete repairs of the building on two more flights in March and in April, weather permitting.

