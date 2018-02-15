Montana responds to recent mass school shootings

One Montana school district is already making changes to its security in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy to the most recent shooting in Florida.

The string of recent school shootings is causing many districts in Montana to make physical changes to school buildings to keep kids safe.

In Missoula, crews are working toward implementing new safety procedures in all 17 Missoula County public school buildings by the year 2020.

Director of Communications, Hatton Littman said that they started this process after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2013.

Parents will notice new entryways with additional locked doors and anyone without a key will have to be buzzed in.

These changes are already in place at Paxson, Frankilin, Rattlesnake, and Lowell schools.

They'll be in place at nine more schools by the end of this summer and all Missoula County schools by 2020.

"And it just re-validates the efforts we are making to increase our awareness, to update our skills and how to respond to situations like this and to really ensure that commitment that safety and security is a top priority," said Littman.

Missoula schools are training staff on active resistance so they can respond to a crisis rather than just locking the school down.

Littman said that Missoula schools have also improved their relations with law enforcement increasing the number of school resource officers they can use in case of an emergency.