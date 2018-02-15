Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel

The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.

AJC.com reports that Timothy Johnson was last seen Dec. 6. Griffin police recovered his car the next day at Crestview Baptist Church. Investigators searched the property on three separate occasions, and cadaver dogs searched the area twice. Johnson was nowhere to be found.

Officials say his body was not discovered until Sunday, when a thief came across it at a former Howard Johnson, located near the church. He broke into the motel about 3 p.m., found the body near a wall cutout that exposed copper pipes and plumbing and left the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The thief called 911 about three hours later. His name and his whereabouts are not known at this time. Griffin police Lt. Joe Hudson was called to the motel and followed a foul odor to one of the rooms, authorities said.

“Identification documents found on the remains indicated (it was) Timothy Johnson,” the sheriff’s office said.

The body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

“All indications are that the body recovered is Timothy Johnson,” Jones said. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy.”