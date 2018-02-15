Canadian man dies in Montana snowmobile crash

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - A 45-year-old Canadian man has died in a snowmobile crash near Cooke City, Montana, just north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County Sheriff Scott Hamilton told the Livingston Enterprise that the man was riding on the side of a hill above a group of trees on Tuesday afternoon when he ended up sliding downhill into the trees and struck one. The man's name hasn't been released. He is from the province of Saskatchewan.

Howard says the man's friends performed CPR on him for about 30 minutes while others rode for help. Hamilton says the men were familiar with the Cooke City area and were experienced backcountry snowmobilers.

Information from: Livingston Enterprise, http://www.livingstonenterprise.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Previously: Montana woman dies in snowmobile crash near Helena