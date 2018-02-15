Gov. Bullock says "thoughts and prayers aren't solutions" to mass shooting epidemic

Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the state to display all flags at half-mast on Thursday out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Florida.

Bullock says it's time to "start a conversation" about mental health care and gun safety laws, and that thoughts and prayers alone aren't solutions.

The Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed an estimated 17 people.

The full text of his proclamation:

Governor’s Proclamation

As requested by the President of the United States, I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 until sunset on Monday, February 19th, 2018, out of respect for the victims and the families of the mass shooting that took place at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14th, 2018.

These acts of violence are far too prevalent and they are occurring in places where folks ought to feel the safest - where we learn, where we work, where we worship. Thoughts and prayers aren’t solutions. We must reflect on both our mental healthcare system and gun safety laws and start the conversation about how we find solutions that save lives.

Dated this 15th day of February 2018.

STEVE BULLOCK

Governor