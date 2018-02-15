Man acquitted of rape sentenced for threatening prosecutor

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man acquitted of rape has been sentenced for posting online threats against the Bozeman police officer who investigated the case and the deputy Gallatin County attorney who prosecuted him.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 35-year-old Jared Kuntz of Helena was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years with the Department of Corrections with five suspended. The department will determine his placement.

District Judge Brenda Gilbert also ordered Kuntz to undergo screening for mental health and chemical dependency treatment.

Kuntz said he believed he was wrongly prosecuted 2014 and was angry about the money he owed his parents for attorney fees. He said he had been drinking and doing drugs before posting on Facebook that he would beat the officer and attorney to death with a baseball bat if they did not each deposit $500,000 in his bank account.

