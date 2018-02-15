Trout Unlimited denounces ad with Jeep romping through river

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The head of one of the nation's largest fish conservation groups is taking Fiat Chrysler to task and trying to teach the automaker a lesson about the sensitive nature of aquatic habitat after one of its Super Bowl ad gave the impression a Jeep Cherokee was splashing down the middle of a wild stream bed.

Trout Unlimited President and CEO Chris Wood asked the company's CEO to pull the advertising he says "glorified" the potential destruction of fish habitat in an apparent attempt to appeal to off-road thrill seekers.

Fiat Chrysler is defending the ads but says they were only intended to run during the Super Bowl. A company spokeswoman says one was shot on a flooded county road and another in a man-made lake with a man-made waterfall on private land in the southwest United States.

