Emergency travel only in effect in several Montana counties

According to the NFPA nearly 400 thousand homes are destroyed each year due to structure fires. This is now the case for Alisa Gamma. Gamma was simply following the routine of a normal day when looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was a slowly being engulfed in flames.
A new report from Scorecard says Montana is among the most prosperous states in the U.S. Montana is a top contender in multiple categories in this report landing our state at the number six position overall.
After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.
Missoula County Public Schools got a little extra love this Valentine’s Day from the Missoula Education Foundation. Four schools were chosen at random to receive extra funding for field trips.
State and federal authorities are investigating a raw pet food company based in a Seattle suburb after finding a pattern of salmonella and listeria contamination in its products.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.
The 33rd annual Race to the Sky, Montana's premier 300 and 100-mile dog sled races took place this past weekend. Over 100 dogs and mushers competed for the top prize but one musher said it's not all about winning.
The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.
