Emergency travel only in effect in several Montana counties

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Snow is blanketing parts of Montana as several counties issued emergency travel only notifications for the roads.

Those counties are as follows, from the Montana Department of Transportation and as of 7:30 am Thursday morning were still in effect.

Glacier, Toole, Liberty, Hill, Blaine, Pondera, Chouteau, Teton,
Cascade, Judith Basin, Fergus, Lewis and Clark, and Jefferson
counties.

Some Montana schools were also impacted by the weather Thursday morning. 

- CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS SCHOOLS CLOSED
- ONE HOUR DELAY FOR UPPER WEST SHORE IN LAKE COUNTY
- HUNTLEY PROJECT SCHOOL IS ON A ONE-HOUR DELAY
- PIONEER SCHOOL IS ON A LATE START AT WILL START AT 9 A-M THURSDAY MORNING

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 pm Thursday. 
Drivers will experience snow and blowing snow. Travelers should also plan on slippery road conditions, along with poor visibilities. Total snow accumulations will range from 2 to 5 inches.

Also the National Weather Service says to watch for north winds gusting 15 to 30 mph that  will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow along with reduced visibilities.

