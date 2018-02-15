Thursday morning travel is treacherous

MISSOULA -
Roads across Montana are covered with snow and ice Thursday morning.
There are several incidents that are also causing travel issues across the state.
Here are some of the trouble spots:
- US-191 is closed from Harlowton to Eddie's corner because of severe driving conditions.
- A semi is blocking the westbound lane of US Highway 87 near Stanford.
- Portions of I-90 are blocked by accidents in at least three places between Columbus and Hardin and the Montana Department of Transportation lists driving conditions as severe on I-90 south of Lockwood.
- Conditions are changing constantly and will be updated often.