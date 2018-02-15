Kalispell family loses home to fire on the coldest day of the year

According to the NFPA nearly 400 thousand homes are destroyed each year due to structure fires. This is now the case for Alisa Gamma.

Gamma was simply following the routine of a normal day when looked outside her window to see her family home of over twenty years was a slowly being engulfed in flames. Those flames turned into a fire that resulted in what i s now a total loss.

Alisa spoke to our Jeremy Jenkins about the first moments after the fire. She said "It’s just a realization of total loss to realize all you have is the clothes on your back and the vehicle and thank god we all came out with our lives but we did lose a number of pets… that was horrific because there was nothing we could do to rescue them.

Among those pets included her family dog and 2 pet iguanas. Despite the loss Gamma says she’s lucky her children, husband and father all made it out of the home safely.

Although it’s painful she said the loss is something she can cope with, but the hardest thing is being forced to relive it constantly. She said “You walk in and you realize everything that you need whether it be Tylenol or toilet paper and things that you had that had sentimental value and i think about every other isle i was breaking down and crying.”

In addition to this Alisa has been battling her insurance company for a claim on her belongings. To make ends meet she is leaning on her community to lower the expenses of housing and clothing. She and her family even started a fundraiser that’s currently trending online…

For anyone who wants to help Alisa and her family you can find it here.