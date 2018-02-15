New report names Montana as one of the most prosperous states - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New report names Montana as one of the most prosperous states

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A new report from Scorecard says Montana is among the most prosperous states in the u-s. Montana is a top contender in multiple categories in this report landing our state at the number 6 position overall.

Each category receives a score and a grade. 

Our best ranking category was housing where we scored a four. Followed finance where we scored an eight. Rounding out the list is education where we scored a 10. All of these categories received the grade of "A".

I spoke to local economist Patrick Barke who says the report brings up some interstning points. He said “the report does a great job at bringing in some factors that deserve attention. so you look at the number of us who have bank accounts and those of us who have outstanding loans and we look pretty good there.”

Barke added saying there are some scoring areas of the report he feels are slightly inaccurate. 

You can find the full report below let us know your comments here or head over to our social media to voice your thoughts. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Keeping the dog sledding tradition alive

    Keeping the dog sledding tradition alive

    The 33rd annual Race to the Sky, Montana's premier 300 and 100-mile dog sled races took place this past weekend. Over 100 dogs and mushers competed for the top prize but one musher said it's not all about winning. 

    The 33rd annual Race to the Sky, Montana's premier 300 and 100-mile dog sled races took place this past weekend. Over 100 dogs and mushers competed for the top prize but one musher said it's not all about winning. 

  • Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

    Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-02-14 19:10:26 GMT

    The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.

    The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.

  • Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ

    Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:46 PM EST2018-02-15 00:46:01 GMT

    After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.

    After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-02-13 16:00:59 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times

    State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-02-14 18:50:34 GMT

    Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.    State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.  

    Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.    State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.  

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.