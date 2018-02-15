New report names Montana as one of the most prosperous states

A new report from Scorecard says Montana is among the most prosperous states in the u-s. Montana is a top contender in multiple categories in this report landing our state at the number 6 position overall.

Each category receives a score and a grade.

Our best ranking category was housing where we scored a four. Followed finance where we scored an eight. Rounding out the list is education where we scored a 10. All of these categories received the grade of "A".

I spoke to local economist Patrick Barke who says the report brings up some interstning points. He said “the report does a great job at bringing in some factors that deserve attention. so you look at the number of us who have bank accounts and those of us who have outstanding loans and we look pretty good there.”

Barke added saying there are some scoring areas of the report he feels are slightly inaccurate.

You can find the full report below let us know your comments here or head over to our social media to voice your thoughts.