Economist questions report that says Montana is sixth most prosperous

The 2018 Prosperity Now Scorecard says Montana is among the most prosperous states in the country. Montana is a top contender in multiple categories in this report.

Each category receives a score and a grade. Housing where we scored a four, finance scored an eight. Rounding out the list is education where we scored a 10. All of these categories received the grade of "A".

This all comes despite the fact that Montana ranks 44th in the nation for wage earnings.

The report does note disparities that may explain some of the results, most of the total wealth in Montana is owned by a small portion of the richest people. People of color also tend to be twice as likely to be poor in this state.

Missoula-based economist Patrick Barkey says the report may not be totally accurate, but it brings up some interesting points. “The report does a great job at bringing in some factors that deserve attention," he says. "So you look at the number of us who have bank accounts and those of us who have outstanding loans, we look pretty good there.”

