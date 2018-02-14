Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as the Higgins Dairy Queen is open again. 

The walk-up ice cream shop carried on a 59-year tradition Wednesday, opening for the season on Valentine's Day. 

Employees were happy to be back at work. And many of them celebrate day of love donning heart stickers and necklaces. 

Emily McCue's been an employee at the Higgins Dairy Queen for about 5 years. She said many Missoula couples make a tradition out of the opening for themselves for a special Valentine's Day treat. 

"I think it's just a good day to open, people are excited and its something to look forward to," McCue said. "Couples can come and get Peanut Buster Parfaits for $2.50."

One review posted online describes how much people love this particular Dairy Queen location:

"You can't beat this place, every time I go during a hot summer evening when the sun is slowly dipping behind the mountains, it makes me very nostalgic for when I'd go with my grandparents to get ice cream as a kid. It's in a great part of town and I'm super excited to visit often once it warms up. I can't say enough good things about this place, the employees are very fast and professional especially with some of the lines that form around the place. And the ice cream is always good."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-02-13 16:00:59 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

    On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

  • Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

    Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-02-14 21:46:34 GMT

    A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." 

    A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." 

  • Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

    Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-02-13 22:11:36 GMT

    Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

    Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-13 17:30:12 GMT

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

    Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-02-14 03:11:04 GMT

    Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams. 

    Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.