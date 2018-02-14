Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ

After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as the Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.

The walk-up ice cream shop carried on a 59-year tradition Wednesday, opening for the season on Valentine's Day.

Employees were happy to be back at work. And many of them celebrate day of love donning heart stickers and necklaces.

Emily McCue's been an employee at the Higgins Dairy Queen for about 5 years. She said many Missoula couples make a tradition out of the opening for themselves for a special Valentine's Day treat.

"I think it's just a good day to open, people are excited and its something to look forward to," McCue said. "Couples can come and get Peanut Buster Parfaits for $2.50."

One review posted online describes how much people love this particular Dairy Queen location:

"You can't beat this place, every time I go during a hot summer evening when the sun is slowly dipping behind the mountains, it makes me very nostalgic for when I'd go with my grandparents to get ice cream as a kid. It's in a great part of town and I'm super excited to visit often once it warms up. I can't say enough good things about this place, the employees are very fast and professional especially with some of the lines that form around the place. And the ice cream is always good."