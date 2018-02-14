Missoula schools celebrate special gift

After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.
Missoula County Public Schools got a little extra love this Valentine’s Day from the Missoula Education Foundation. Four schools were chosen at random to receive extra funding for field trips.
State and federal authorities are investigating a raw pet food company based in a Seattle suburb after finding a pattern of salmonella and listeria contamination in its products.
Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation."
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily.
Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time."
Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid.
Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams.
