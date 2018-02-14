Dems say Zinke is withholding key facts - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dems say Zinke is withholding key facts

Posted: Updated:

DENVER (AP) - Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Donald McEachin of Virginia sent Zinke a letter Wednesday demanding he halt the reorganization and provide more information.

Zinke's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reorganization could have widespread impacts in the West, home of most of the public lands and resources the Interior Department manages.

Zinke wants to relocate many top officials from Washington, D.C., to still-undisclosed cities in the West. The plan also would reorganize the department into 13 regions based on rivers and ecosystems instead of the current state boundaries.

Western governors have expressed concerns that would weaken states' influence on department decisions.

This story has been corrected to show Rep. Raul Grijalva is from Arizona, not New Mexico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ

    Valentine's Day marks opening of Higgins DQ

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:46 PM EST2018-02-15 00:46:01 GMT

    After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.

    After a four-month hiatus, 'Blizzard' fans in the University District can celebrate as Higgins Dairy Queen is open again.

  • Missoula schools celebrate special gift

    Missoula schools celebrate special gift

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-14 23:36:41 GMT

    Missoula County Public Schools got a little extra love this Valentine’s Day from the Missoula Education Foundation. Four schools were chosen at random to receive extra funding for field trips. 

    Missoula County Public Schools got a little extra love this Valentine’s Day from the Missoula Education Foundation. Four schools were chosen at random to receive extra funding for field trips. 

  • Agencies investigate pet food company over contamination

    Agencies investigate pet food company over contamination

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:12 PM EST2018-02-14 23:12:17 GMT

    State and federal authorities are investigating a raw pet food company based in a Seattle suburb after finding a pattern of salmonella and listeria contamination in its products.

    State and federal authorities are investigating a raw pet food company based in a Seattle suburb after finding a pattern of salmonella and listeria contamination in its products.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-02-13 16:00:59 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

    On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

  • Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

    Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-02-14 21:46:34 GMT

    A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." 

    A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." 

  • Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

    Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-02-13 22:11:36 GMT

    Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

    Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-13 17:30:12 GMT

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

    Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-02-14 03:11:04 GMT

    Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams. 

    Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.