Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

Posted: Updated:

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):
  
4:25 p.m.
  
A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.
  
Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." He added, "It is a horrible day for us."
  
The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "so far we have at least 14 victims." The tweet added: "Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital."
  
The sheriff's statement didn't elaborate on the victims or their injuries.
  
___
  
4:15 p.m.
  
The White House has canceled its daily press briefing after a Florida high school shooting that sent students rushing into the streets.
  
President Donald Trump has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the shooting. He says in a tweet that the White House is "working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting."
  
He earlier tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.
  
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has offered Florida federal assistance, if needed. The homeland security secretary has also been in touch with state and local officials.
  
Sanders says, "We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers."
  
___
  
4:10 p.m.
  
Authorities say the shooter at a South Florida high school is now in custody.
  
The Broward County Sheriff's Office gave no details in briefly tweeting that development. It did not identify the shooting suspect nor say how the person was taken into custody.
  
Television footage showed police putting a person in the back of a police car outside the high school.
  
___
  
4 p.m.
  
Parent John Obin says his son, a freshman at the South Florida high school where the shooting erupted, says his child was in class when he heard several shots. The father says his son advised that teachers quickly rushed students out of the school. He adds the boy told his father that he walked by two people on the ground motionless - and apparently dead - as students rushed outside.
  
"This is a really good school, and now it's like a war zone," Obin said
  
Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.
  
Outside, televised news footage showed two people on stretchers and another person being treated on the ground at an intersection near the scene of the school. Paramedics were treating those who appeared to be students with injuries, but it wasn't clear how they were hurt. A few students were loaded into ambulances.
  
One unidentified student told a reporter at the scene that at first students thought it was a fire drill because they had heard fire alarms going off.
  
___
  
3:55 p.m.
  
The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded.
  
Aerial television news footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Then dozens of students could be seen frantically running and others quickly walking out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.
  
Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.
  
Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot.  At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.
  
__
  
3:45 p.m.
  
Len Murray's 17-year-old son, a junior at the South Florida high school where shooting was reported, sent his parents a chilling text: "Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school. There are police sirens outside. I'm in the auditorium and the doors are locked."
  
Those words came at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A few minutes later, he texted again: "I'm fine."
  
Murray raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings in Parkland.
  
No information was immediately given to parents, Len Murray says.  And he says he remained worried for all those inside.
  
"I'm scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody's faces. Everybody is asking, 'Have you hard from your child yet?'"
  
___
  
3:15 p.m.
  
Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.
  
The Broward Sheriff's Office shared the information on its Twitter account after Wednesday afternoon's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
  
It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.
  
___
  
2:30 p.m.
  
Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.
  
The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
  
It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:00 AM EST2018-02-13 16:00:59 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

    On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

  • Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

    Official: 'Numerous fatalities' in Florida school attack

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-02-14 21:46:34 GMT

    A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." 

    A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." 

  • Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

    Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-02-13 22:11:36 GMT

    Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

    Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-13 17:30:12 GMT

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

    Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

    Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:11 PM EST2018-02-14 03:11:04 GMT

    Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams. 

    Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.