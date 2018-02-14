Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

One out of every three women will die of heart disease, but it's sometimes perceived as an issue suffered mostly by men.



Spokane wife and mother Casey Bantz never thought she'd be the victim of a heart attack. The morning it happened, that possibility couldn't have been further from her mind. She was getting ready for work and her son was watching cartoons.

"It was not something I ever planned for," she said. "I'm thankful every day that my wife had to come home."



Bantz thought she was doing everything right. "It hit me like a ton of bricks," she said. "I'm 35 years old, I exercise every day. I'm doing everything they tell you do."



But it wasn't enough.



"I was in so much pain, I don't remember much of the ambulance ride," she said. "But I know, at no point did I think, I'm having a heart attack."



Especially because of her symptoms. "I started experiencing the worst heartburn you could ever imagine," she said.

Spokane Cardiologist Deirdra Mooney said women are often confused or even blindsided by the signs of trouble.



"They're more likely to have atypical or indigestion or just feeling unwell," she said. "They lose their appetite just have a feeling something is wrong."



The typical symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.



That's a big reason why Bantz is sharing her story: to raise awareness.



"You don't have to meet the typical guidelines of what a heart attack victim looks like, it looks like every person walking around," she said.



Heart attacks and strokes kill one woman every 80 seconds.



"You don't have to be 60 plus to have these kinds of symptoms," Bantz said. "I feel so thankful to be alive."



So what can you do to decrease your chances of being a victim? Get out there are exercise, stop smoking, and eat heart healthy foods. "Super foods are really beneficial to our health," said registered dietitian Korrin Fotheringham. "They have an incredible amount of nutrients for how much you have to eat."



Some of the best foods you can add to your cart are sprouts, nuts, berries and kale. "They have extra vitamins and minerals that are really beneficial for our overall health," she said.

Web MD lists these six primary indicators of a heart attack for women:

Chest pain or discomfort, including the sensation of heart burn

Pain in your arm(s), back, neck, or jaw.

Stomach pain

Shortness of breath, nausea, or lightheadedness

Sweating

Fatigue

If you or someone you know is experiencing a heart attack, call 911 immediately.