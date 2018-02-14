State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times

Posted: Updated:
EAST GRANBY, Conn. -

Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.
  
State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.
  
Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.
  
Troopers say a motion-activated camera set up after the second incident in November recorded Malone's car.
  
Authorities say Malone told them that she's lactose intolerant but sometimes eats dairy products, and she stopped in the cul-de-sac because she couldn't make it to a bathroom in time. State police say she apologized.
  
A message left at a phone listing for Malone wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

    Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-02-14 19:10:26 GMT

    The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.

    The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.

  • State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times

    State police: Woman defecated in cul-de-sac 3 separate times

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-02-14 18:50:34 GMT

    Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.    State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.  

    Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.    State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.  

  • Beware of Valentine's Day scams

    Beware of Valentine's Day scams

    Scammers sometimes pretend to be love interests and play on emotion for financial gain. Last year, scammers stole an estimated $1 billion from the people who were looking for love. Make sure to use caution and look for red flags, especially on dating websites.

    Scammers sometimes pretend to be love interests and play on emotion for financial gain. Last year, scammers stole an estimated $1 billion from the people who were looking for love. Make sure to use caution and look for red flags, especially on dating websites.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.