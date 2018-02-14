Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

For the past few days, Browning and surrounding communities have been cut off due to harsh winter weather, six-foot snowdrifts and dangerous roads. Roads were closed overnight Tuesday and residents were urged to stay home.

On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily. 

Here's the latest information from BLE:

"US 2 between Cut Bank and Browning has been temporarily opened. In the event that the wind starts blowing again, it will be closed. The highway is snow packed and icy so please drive careful! If you’re leaving out of Browning for tournaments, now is your time to go! Thank you and be safe!"

As for those basketball tournaments, here's what the school have to say regarding travel:

"The Browning GBB and BBB teams will leave today at 1:00 pm. The buses will be at the Browning Elementary Gym at 12:30 pm. We will go through Cut Bank to Vaughn to Rodgers Pass to Missoula. The teams will stay in Missoula tonight."

Six-foot drifts are reported in Glacier County and plows are just waiting for the weather to calm down before they attack the roads.

  Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

    Women's Heart Health: Mom suffers heart attack while getting son ready for school

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-02-14 19:10:26 GMT

    The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.

