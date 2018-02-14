Rampaging bull leads to high school lockdown in Idaho

The typical heart attack symptoms you see in men may never appear in a woman. That's why they can be so deadly. Many women don't think they are having a heart attack, so they may wait longer to seek the help they need.
Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop. State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.
Scammers sometimes pretend to be love interests and play on emotion for financial gain. Last year, scammers stole an estimated $1 billion from the people who were looking for love. Make sure to use caution and look for red flags, especially on dating websites.
On Wednesday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials said some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect them to only be open temporarily.
The Montana Supreme Court says statements a woman made to a doctor while being treated for injuries suffered in a domestic assault case were admissible during the perpetrator's trial.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time."
Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams.
Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula. Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid.
Senior Night at Jefferson High School featured an Elkhorn Rivalry basketball doubleheader against Townsend.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
The 33rd annual Race to the Sky, Montana's premier 300 and 100-mile dog sled races took place this past weekend. Over 100 dogs and mushers competed for the top prize but one musher said it's not all about winning.
