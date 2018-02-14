Rampaging bull leads to high school lockdown in Idaho - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rampaging bull leads to high school lockdown in Idaho



BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - A high school in southeast Idaho was briefly placed on lockdown after a bull escaped an auction yard and stormed past the campus.

The Times-News reports the Black Angus bull rampaged across the town of Burley on Tuesday, trampling over signs and charging at people before arriving at Burley High School.

Sheriff Jay Heward says the officers were not able to capture the bull, so the animal was killed in order to keep the public safe. He says no gunshots were fired on school grounds.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office notified school officials, who placed the campus on lockdown for about 15 minutes as officers followed the animal.

Principal Levi Power says students had been dismissed for lunch, but staff was able to secure the school.

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

