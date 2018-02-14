Rocky Boy water supply low, officials urge public to boil water

The Rocky Boy reservation's water supply is dangerously low, and now officials are urging the public to boil water.

KHEW 88.5 FM released this statement earlier today.

"PUBLIC NOTICE

DRINKING WATER WARNING

The Rocky Boy Rural water supply is VERY LOW BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil 3 minutes and let it cool before using or us bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Boiling kills bacteria and other organism in the water.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Dirty water may enter broken water pipes. This water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps and associated headaches. They may post a greater health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely-compromised immune systems These symptoms are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. if you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

WHAT HAPPENED? WHAT IS BEING DONE?

our water system has lost a lot of water because of pipes breaking in unheated homes. IF YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME BECAUSE YOU DO NOT HAVE HEAT, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE AT 395-4225. SO THAT WE CAN SHUT OFF YOUR WATER.

Corrective action being taken includes; We are working to locate and repair all lines as quickly as possible. Please conserve water and notify our office if you know of broken water lines.

You will be informed when you no longer need to boil your water.

We anticipate resolving this problem within two weeks.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791."