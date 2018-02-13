Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams.

Adams, a professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, has been criticized by some for his articles on the conservative website townhall.com.

Multiple people were kicked out of Adams' speech, which centered around the topic of free speech on college campuses.

We'll have in-depth coverage of the speech on the FOX Montana News at Nine and ABC Montana News at 10.

