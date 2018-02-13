Protesters gather ahead of Mike Adams speech

Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams.
Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams.
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.
Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms.
Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms.
NEW YORK - A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, "You're an awful person."
A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, "You're an awful person." The official wasn't authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday about the letter, which was mailed from Massachusetts and was received Monday.
Butte firefighters fought an early morning fire in single-digit temperatures on Tuesday morning.
Butte firefighters fought an early morning fire in single-digit temperatures on Tuesday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time."
Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time."
A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station. GFPD officers inte...
A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station. GFPD officers inte...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Senior Night at Jefferson High School featured an Elkhorn Rivalry basketball doubleheader against Townsend.
Senior Night at Jefferson High School featured an Elkhorn Rivalry basketball doubleheader against Townsend.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
A protest is planned for Tuesday evening's UM campus lecture by controversial writer and professor Mike Adams. The organizers of the protest write on Facebook: "Mike Adams, a racist, homophobic and misogynist columnist and Professor at UNCW, will speak as the Jeff Cole Distinguished Lecturer on campus at the Dennison Theatre on Feb. 13. JOIN US TO PROTEST HIS HATEFUL AND ABUSIVE RHETORIC.
A protest is planned for Tuesday evening's UM campus lecture by controversial writer and professor Mike Adams. The organizers of the protest write on Facebook: "Mike Adams, a racist, homophobic and misogynist columnist and Professor at UNCW, will speak as the Jeff Cole Distinguished Lecturer on campus at the Dennison Theatre on Feb. 13. JOIN US TO PROTEST HIS HATEFUL AND ABUSIVE RHETORIC.
A rural Columbia Falls family lost their home in a rapid blaze on Feb. 9. According to the Daily Interlake, one of the residents, Rick Greer, was home at the time when he realized the back porch was on fire, possibly from embers from a wood stove. He and four dogs got out of the house okay, but the house appears to be a total loss. Firefighting trucks got stuck on the icy drive up to the remote house on the way to fight the blaze. Over the weekend, resident Alisia Greer-Gamma laun...
A rural Columbia Falls family lost their home in a rapid blaze on Feb. 9. According to the Daily Interlake, one of the residents, Rick Greer, was home at the time when he realized the back porch was on fire, possibly from embers from a wood stove. He and four dogs got out of the house okay, but the house appears to be a total loss. Firefighting trucks got stuck on the icy drive up to the remote house on the way to fight the blaze. Over the weekend, resident Alisia Greer-Gamma laun...