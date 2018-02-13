MSU's Neumann playing bigger than his height

Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.

"I don't know how he does it man," said Bobcat Junior Guard Tyler Hall. "He's big down there. He plays way bigger than he is, obviously. He brings a lot of energy to us. Us seeming him undersized, playing against those posts and dominant players down there gives us motivation."

Neumann sets himself apart from many big men due to his willingness to throw his 220 pound body to the floor chasing after loose balls. And why would he want to do that?

"I guess because if I don't I'll be right back on that bench," said Neumann. "So that's the role that I've come into and I've learned to love it so you know that blue collar work kind of guy do whatever I can to be out there and help the team."

But perhaps the thing Neumann does better than anyone on the Montana State team, or even in the Big Sky Conference, is drawing the charge.

"Some people want to talk about he's flopping, but when I go on film, it's not a flop," Bobcat Head Coach Brian Fish. "He usually just sells the ones that could go either way and he sells it in his favor and he does a great job at it."

And while he's not known as a scorer, Neumann is still capable of going off. In fact, in Montana State's home match up with Northern Arizona, Neumann passed up Preseason Big Sky MVP Tyler Hall to take a shot.

"I guess when I was feeling it, I was feeling it," said Neumann. "So I had to shoot it but it was really nice to boost my percentage because I had only shot seven so my percentage went from like 10 percent to 50 percent in one game so it was really nice to look at it with numbers like that."