Butte firefighters battle apartment blaze

Butte firefighters fought an early morning fire in single-digit temperatures on Tuesday morning.

According to information from the Butte Silver Bow Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call at 4:55 AM. They found a two-story apartment building with fire and smoke pouring out of the second-floor windows.

Firefighters determined the building was vacant at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

From the BSB press release:

BSB FIREFIGHTERS & RACE TRACK VOLUNTEERS RESPONDED TO A VACANT, TWO-STORY FOUR PLEX STRUCURE FIRE EARLY THIS MORNING

At 4:55 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the BSB Fire Department responded to a 911 page for a structure fire at Dakota and Gold streets - believed to be a vacant building. Upon arrival at 520 S. Dakota Street, Battalion Chief Ryan McCarthy gave an initial radio report that Engine 4 was on scene of a two-story, four plex, with fire coming through the windows on the second floor and that they were going to start a transitional attack.

The Race Track Volunteer Fire Department was requested by B/C McCarthy, and they responded with six (6) members. B/C McCarthy also called for NorthWestern Energy who responded and shut the power down at the pole.

B/C McCarthy used the deck gun off Engine 4 to try and knock down the fire. While hitting the fire with the deck gun, Firefighter Jerod Gonzalez and Probationary Firefighter Mike Byrne forced open the front door to the apartment building. They found a pile of stuff placed on the other side of the door including a table, a roll of insulation, a vacuum, and other items. BFD cleared the garbage out of the path to gain access to the stairs. Once access was gained, the crew transitioned to an interior attack on the fire on the second floor. There were substantial amounts of fire on the south side of the apartment in the kitchen area. Fire was running the attic.

On scene (Engines 2, 4, and 1) were Battalion Chief Ryan McCarthy, Captain Rick Hansen, A/C Scott Seccomb, and Firefighters Curtis Kindt, Jerod Gonzalez, Matt Doble, Lee Sullivan, and Probationary Firefighter Mike Byrne. Race Track responded with RT Engine 77 & Squad 77.

This was Probationary Firefighter Mike Byrne’s first fire, and he did a super job. Way to go, Mike, and the entire crew for the excellent job you did controlling this fire.

Fire Marshal Brian Doherty (F3) along with B/C McCarthy and A/C Seccomb investigated the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.