Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

Protesters gathered at the University of Montana Tuesday night, ahead of a speech from controversial professor and columnist Mike Adams.
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.
Do you ever get so angry that you just want to throw something? Generally, breaking things isn't the healthiest of ways to work out your frustrations but what if the things you were breaking weren't yours? A trend sweeping the nation would allow you to do just that...rage rooms.
A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, "You're an awful person." The official wasn't authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday about the letter, which was mailed from Massachusetts and was received Monday.
Butte firefighters fought an early morning fire in single-digit temperatures on Tuesday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
A protest is planned for Tuesday evening's UM campus lecture by controversial writer and professor Mike Adams. The organizers of the protest write on Facebook: "Mike Adams, a racist, homophobic and misogynist columnist and Professor at UNCW, will speak as the Jeff Cole Distinguished Lecturer on campus at the Dennison Theatre on Feb. 13. JOIN US TO PROTEST HIS HATEFUL AND ABUSIVE RHETORIC.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
University of Montana faculty and students are speaking out ahead of a scheduled lecture on campus by a controversial columnist.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time."
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
