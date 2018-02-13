Country singer Daryle Singletary dies unexpectedly

Country star Daryle Singletary unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 on Feb. 12, according to ABC News. His representative said "The cause of death is pending. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time." He died at home in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Singletary was born in 1971 in Georgia before moving to Nashville to pursue a career in country. He was best known for a series of hits in the 90s, including "Too Much Fun" and "I Let Her Lie." "Too Much Fun" was also covered by Trace Adkins.

His friends remember him as a great traditionalist country singer. Singletary grew up in Georgia and had been touring actively, playing a show just a few days before his death. He's survived by his wife and their four children.

His music booker, McAplin Entertainment, released a statement calling him "one of the best men we’ve had the privilege to meet and work with in this business, both professionally and personally."