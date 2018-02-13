Missoula declares Darian Stevens Day in honor of Olympic athlete

MISSOULA- Olympic skier and Missoula native Darian Stevens competes this weekend in Pyeongchang, and she'll be cheered on from Missoula.

Mayor John Engen has declared Feb. 17 to be Darian Stevens Day in honor of her world-class skills and Olympic bid.

Stevens first tried to make the Olympics in 2014, but missed Team USA by one spot. She tore an ACL in 2015 but recovered and was able to return to competition the next year. In 2017, she made the Freeskiing Pro Slopestyle Team.

Stevens, 21, is currently based out of Park City, Utah, for training. Before she left for South Korea, she told ABC FOX Montana that she wants to enjoy the Olympics experience.

"At the same time, I want to really get the full experience of the Olympics, because not a lot of people get to go to the Olympics," Stevens said. "So I really want to just soak it all in, but not get too overwhelmed by the contest itself."

Her parents, Chris and Tom, told us that they were flying out on Feb. 14 in time to see Stevens compete in South Korea.

She and Maggie Voisin, of Whitefish, both compete in slopestyle on Feb. 17.