UM campus protest planned tonight against visiting professor Mike Adams

A protest is planned for Tuesday evening's UM campus lecture by controversial writer and professor Mike Adams.

The organizers of the protest write on Facebook:

"Mike Adams, a racist, homophobic and misogynist columnist and Professor at UNCW, will speak as the Jeff Cole Distinguished Lecturer on campus at the Dennison Theatre on Feb. 13. JOIN US TO PROTEST HIS HATEFUL AND ABUSIVE RHETORIC. To quote the statement put forth by the UM African-American Studies and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies programs - "The speaker has a long record of mocking, demeaning and verbally attacking women, people of color, members of the islamic faith, and the LGBTQ community."

Legitimizing hate-speech on our campus is a profound misstep by the UM administration and founders of this lecture series."

Adams' lecture is titled "The Death of Liberal Bias in Higher Education." He was originally invited to speak for the 10th annual Jeff Cole Distinguished Lecture, which was established by Cole's widow, Maria Cole, in honor of the late journalist. The UM School of Journalism opted to not co-sponsor Adams' visit to campus in light of Adams' history of inflammatory racist and homophobic comments. Maria Cole is paying for the lecture herself and it has not been promoted by UM.

Protest groups including the nonprofit Missoula Rises have stated that they do not disagree with freedom of speech, but believe Adams' remarks constitute hate speech and should not be promoted.

Adams himself has claimed on Twitter that he'll be keeping an "armed bodyguard" with him while lecturing at UM.

Tonight I speak at the university of Montana on the death of liberalism on higher education. There is an armed body guard with me at all times. In America. Let that sink in for a minute. — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) February 13, 2018

