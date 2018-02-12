Grizzly Sports Report, 2-12-18 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 2-12-18

The Griz improve to 13-0 after surviving a tough test from Sacramento State. Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Montana's lone Senior Fabijan Krslovic join the show to talk about the historic start to conference. Meanwhile the Lady Griz stumble on the road but still sit in 4th place in the standings. Head Coach Shannon Schweyen and Forward Emma Stockholm talk about the injury to Sophia Stiles and how they can get things back on track. 

    The Griz improve to 13-0 after surviving a tough test from Sacramento State. Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Montana's lone Senior Fabijan Krslovic join the show to talk about the historic start to conference. Meanwhile the Lady Griz stumble on the road but still sit in 4th place in the standings. Head Coach Shannon Schweyen and Forward Emma Stockholm talk about the injury to Sophia Stiles and how they can get things back on track. 

    State wrestling and state swimming made a huge splash in this week's Super 8!

    Associate Director of Athletics Jeff Malby will take over the day-to-day operations of the Rocky athletic department on an interim basis.

    The Griz improve to 13-0 after surviving a tough test from Sacramento State. Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Montana's lone Senior Fabijan Krslovic join the show to talk about the historic start to conference. Meanwhile the Lady Griz stumble on the road but still sit in 4th place in the standings. Head Coach Shannon Schweyen and Forward Emma Stockholm talk about the injury to Sophia Stiles and how they can get things back on track. 

    MSU in Bozeman is celebrating its 125th year with a community ice rink on campus. The 120 by 50 feet rink is on the lawn south of Hannon Hall, near the east end of the Centennial Mall. 

    University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus. 

