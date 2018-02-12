Grizzly Sports Report, 2-12-18

The Griz improve to 13-0 after surviving a tough test from Sacramento State. Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Montana's lone Senior Fabijan Krslovic join the show to talk about the historic start to conference. Meanwhile the Lady Griz stumble on the road but still sit in 4th place in the standings. Head Coach Shannon Schweyen and Forward Emma Stockholm talk about the injury to Sophia Stiles and how they can get things back on track.

The University of Providence Women's wrestling team has their first season under it's belt. The Argos finished strong with six wrestlers headed to the National Championship this weekend. In the latest poll, the Argos moved up to number 14. The Argos are looking forward to what the appearance in the tournament could do for the program's future. "It's the first year of the program, they're gonna see us at the national tournament. If we're able to do well, then this could be...