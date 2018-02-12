MSU celebrates anniversary with ice rink

MSU in Bozeman is celebrating its 125th year - and a 10-year streak of record-breaking enrollment - with a community ice rink on campus.

The 120 by 50 feet rink is on the lawn south of Hannon Hall, near the east end of the Centennial Mall.

The ice schedule for the MSU’s 125th anniversary week is as follows:

Feb. 12 – Open recreation

Feb. 13 – Open recreation; open broomball, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Sweetheart Skate, 6-8 p.m. with prizes, music, food and more

Feb. 15 – Open recreation; open broomball; 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Open skate, 4-7 p.m.; open broomball, 7-9 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Open curing, 10-10:45 a.m.; open human bowling, 10:45-11:30 a.m.; figure skating exhibition, 11:30-noon; hockey exhibition, noon-1 p.m.; open skate, 1-6 p.m.

