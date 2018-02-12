MSU celebrates anniversary with ice rink

University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan. According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...
