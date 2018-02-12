UM security ramps up for controversial speaker Mike Adams

MISSOULA- University of Montana officials are laying out a security plan ahead of a controversial speaker’s visit to campus.

Mike Adams, a professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, has been invited to speak at a UM event despite some faculty and student protest of his visit. Adams' talk is titled "The Death of Liberal Bias in Higher Education."

Adams has been criticized for making homophobic, racist and sexist comments. A Change.org petition asked UNCW to fire him after he singled out and mocked a 19-year-old Muslim student online.

Marty Ludemann, director of the campus police, says they and city police are preparing to provide security at the event.

UM is prepared for 1,000 people to attend the lecture, which will be held at the University Theater. The theater was rented out for the night by Maria Cole, a UM donor who has said she thinks Adams deserves the opportunity to speak.

Ludemann says four uniformed officers and a special events team will be monitoring security. Audience members can expect bag checks at the door and a security wand to prevent any weapons from being brought into the event.

UM campus police are also keeping an eye on social media to see if there are plans for protests.

“It’s a consideration,” Ludemann says. “It’s just one more thing that we look at. But it’s not different than planning for a football game or a country-western concert. We take a look at the event and what it would take to properly staff it so we have a safe event, and that’s what we did for this one.”

