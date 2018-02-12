Four-hour long standoff leads to SWAT deploying tear gas

One man was arrested Saturday night in East Helena after a four-hour long standoff with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, deputies were called to a home on Valley View Drive in East Helena around 8 p.m. The caller said a man had pointed a gun at a woman and was riding around the property on a four-wheeler.

When deputies arrived, the man, identified as 21-year-old Stryker Navarre Miller, took off on foot. Deputies were able to track him to a shed near Prickley Pear Avenue. Deputies then negotiated with Miller for nearly four hours. When he refused to leave the shed, the department called in the SWAT team. When the team arrived, Miller fired 2 shots through the top of the shed. The team then deployed tear gas to force Miller out of the shed.

He was arrested without incident and no officers were injured.

Miller faces several counts, including his third offense of partner-family member abuse. He will likely appear in court on Monday.