Glass recycling pilot program in Billings

Across the state of Montana, it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. But a new program is trying to turn old glass into something new.

Rocky Mountain College students came to the art nonprofit SCRAP for a competition to find something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. Students are exploring how crushed glass could be used for sidewalks or road repairs in Montana.

The goal is to take glass recycling propositions to city councils throughout the state, to someday have glass recycling centers all over Montana that pay you for recycled glass.

They say that glass recycling could help provide jobs and reduce the costs of highway infrastructure upgrades needed throughout the state.



Since the SCRAP creative art center has started collecting glass, they're seeing a passion grow for recycling.

"People have even come into the store and had tears in their eyes, because it's like, "wow", you know? "We're recycling," David McCauley, Develop and Program director at SCRAP, says. "We know this is going to happen, we're just trying to get in front of it and find a good way to get people interested and excited about what everybody else does normally."

if you would like to recycle glass at SCRaP, they ask that you call or email first. You can call (406)-670-5566 or email David@scrapinbillings.com.