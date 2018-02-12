False accusations over stolen purse leads to shooting

A Great Falls driver reported a shooting on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 on Sunday morning.

Great Falls police say the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or 7 times," according to the victim. Their car was hit twice, but they weren't hurt in the shooting.

The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car while on the way to the police station.

GFPD officers intercepted the suspect's vehicle on the 500 block of 4th St. N., and one man fled on foot, ditching the handgun allegedly used in the shooting. After a short foot chase, police apprehended the suspect. Three others were also in the vehicle.

The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count aggravated kidnapping. A member of the suspect's party was also arrested for unrelated warrant charges.