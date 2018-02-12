Family loses home in Columbia Falls fire

University of Montana faculty and students are speaking out ahead of a scheduled lecture on campus by a controversial columnist.
One man was arrested Saturday night in East Helena after a four-hour long standoff with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, deputies were called to a home on Valley View Drive in East Helena around 8 p.m. The caller said a man had pointed a gun at a woman and was riding around the property on a four-wheeler. When deputies arrived the man, identified as 21-year-old Stryker Navarre Miller, took off on foot. Deputies were able to track him to a s...
Across the state of Montana--it can be hard to find places to recycle glass. but that could soon change for the magic city. Rocky Mountain College students came to scrap for a competition they're in, which involves finding something self-sustaining and skill-building in a community. The students are looking at how glass recycling could evolve if it can help with needs of issues in the state, like the closure of plants in Colstrip, the lack of hired hands at the Laurel train stati...
Sunday, Sgt. Ryan Prather with Missoula Sheriff's Department said they received a call at 4:19 pm...
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Can we really compare sports when it comes to concussions? A Billings athletic trainer breaks the issue down.
This spring, the Missoula public library will be breaking ground for it's long over due remodel.
A fatal accident today on Highway 93, south of Victor. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle accident, resulting in at least one casualty. Victim identification has not yet been released. Currently, the Northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted through the southbound lanes. Delays are expected. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
A Butte resident who coaches the Canadian speed skating team hasn't been allowed to attend the Winter Olympics due to an investigation into his conduct. According to the Montana Standard, Speed Skating Canada is investigating Michael Crowe, 64. who's been working with the team since 2007 and was promoted to head coach in 2015. Speed Skating Canada has not provided a reason for the investigation. The CBC reports that before working with the Canadian team, Crowe coached the ...
A 33-year-old Montana woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash near Marysville, northwest of Helena.
