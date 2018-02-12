Family loses home in Columbia Falls fire

A rural Columbia Falls family lost their home in a rapid blaze on Feb. 9.

According to the Daily Interlake, one of the residents, Rick Greer, was home at the time when he realized the back porch was on fire, possibly from embers from a wood stove. He and four dogs got out of the house okay, but the house appears to be a total loss. Firefighting trucks got stuck on the icy drive up to the remote house on the way to fight the blaze.

Over the weekend, resident Alisia Greer-Gamma launched a Go Fund Me campaign seeking help. Her, her husband, their two children and her father now all need a new home. She writes that they lost several pets in the fire.

"This has been absolutely devastating and a tragedy for all of us," she posted. The Go Fund Me has currently raised $1,700.