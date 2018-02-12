Montana woman dies in snowmobile crash near Helena

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 33-year-old Montana woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash near Marysville, northwest of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg tells the Independent Record that Laura D. Park was snowmobiling with her boyfriend when she lost control of her sled and struck a tree just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Backeberg says Park had been living in Helena but still has Idaho identification.

Park's was the third outdoor recreation death in the area this month.

A 40-year-old man, Lee Schuler of Great Falls, died after crashing a snowmobile into a tree near Lincoln on Feb. 2 and two days later 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams of Great Falls died in a fall while ice climbing west of Augusta.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

