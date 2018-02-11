Utility work underway in Frenchtown

The Montana Department of Transportation announced utility work is in progress on the Frenchtown Frontage Road.

This is the first of several critical steps in the reconstruction project.

Work is beginning this winter to meet the demands of steadily increasing traffic volume.

This stretch is nearly 50 years old and is in need of safer approaches, better drainage and site distance improvements and wider shoulders.

With an increasing volume of travelers on the Frontage Road, it is necessary to improve the roadway to meet current standards for this usage and to create a safer roadway for all users.

Traffic will not be delayed between 6 and 8 a.m. And between 4:30 and 6:30p.m.