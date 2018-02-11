Missoula's new public library breaks ground this spring

This spring, the Missoula Public Library will be breaking ground for it's long over due remodel.

This was all made possible by Missoula county voters who passed the 30 million dollar library bond back in November of 2016.

The new central library will be built in the 400 East Main block of downtown Missoula.

This will allow the library to fully operate at its current location during construction without any service interruptions.

This also saves the library money.

The library won't have to pay moving costs while preparing for the ground breaking.

The library is hosting its very first Facebook fundraiser called love your library.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise $15,000 dollars in 15 days to get more books for the new library shelves.

Besides raising money for more books, library goers agree the city library is overdue for a makeover.

"I have lived in a city where the library was updated. It really does create a stir in the community and having a bigger space that accommodates more people and events. It's what Missoula strives for and has done well. I think it's just more of a manifestation of that,” said Thomas Smith.

The new library will be 100,000 to 120,000 square feet and feature five levels.

Some other features include energy efficiency, highest possible lid certification and climate control for preserving Missoula's community history.

Also, tripled capacity for computer access and faster internet.