Train fire near Clinton

Sunday, Sgt. Ryan Prather with Missoula Sheriff's Department said they received a call at 4:19 pm that one of the train's engines caught on fire near Clinton.

Missoula Rural Fire and Clinton Fire responded to the train fire, according to Prather.

Fire crews were able to put out the engine fire quickly.

Prather added that no evacuations were needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.