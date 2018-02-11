Train fire near Clinton

A Butte resident who coaches the Canadian speed skating team hasn't been allowed to attend the Winter Olympics due to an investigation into his conduct. According to the Montana Standard, Speed Skating Canada is investigating Michael Crowe, 64. who's been working with the team since 2007 and was promoted to head coach in 2015. Speed Skating Canada has not provided a reason for the investigation. The CBC reports that before working with the Canadian team, Crowe coached the ...
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
A fatal accident today on Highway 93, south of Victor. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle accident, resulting in at least one casualty. Victim identification has not yet been released. Currently, the Northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted through the southbound lanes. Delays are expected. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.
BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing.
Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan. According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...
Can we really compare sports when it comes to concussions? A Billings athletic trainer breaks the issue down.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.
