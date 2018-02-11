Olympic speed skating coach from Butte placed on leave during investigation

A Butte resident who coaches the Canadian speed skating team hasn't been allowed to attend the Winter Olympics due to an investigation into his conduct.

According to the Montana Standard, Speed Skating Canada is investigating Michael Crowe, 64. who's been working with the team since 2007 and was promoted to head coach in 2015. Speed Skating Canada has not provided a reason for the investigation.

The CBC reports that before working with the Canadian team, Crowe coached the U.S. team for many years, including the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics where the U.S. speed skaters won a record eight medals. The Montana Standard quotes a U.S. athlete who alleges that at one point, Crowe had an affair with a U.S. team member and displayed favoritism.

Speed Skating Canada told the CBC that "Michael Crowe is currently on leave from his position as head coach until at least after the Olympic Games. Speed Skating Canada has launched an internal investigation and there is currently a process in place."

Crowe's community involvement in Butte has included operating the High Altitude Training Center, where athletes trained in speed skating for three decades. The center now serves as a community ice skating rink.