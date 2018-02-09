Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

According to Lieutenant Neil Lawrence with BPD, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Logan Lane for a reported stabbing.

Lt. Lawrence said officers found a 24-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was awake and breathing and transported to Billings Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers arrested 21-year-old Marlana Marie Blackdog at the Heights Walmart an hour and a half later. 

She's being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of "Assault with a Weapon."

Lt. Lawrence said it is unknown what provoked the altercation or what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

    Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

    Friday, February 9 2018 3:35 PM EST2018-02-09 20:35:16 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 3:35 PM EST2018-02-09 20:35:16 GMT

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • Fatal Accident reported on Highway 93

    Fatal Accident reported on Highway 93

    Friday, February 9 2018 2:46 PM EST2018-02-09 19:46:26 GMT

    A fatal accident today on Highway 93, south of Victor. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle accident, resulting in at least one casualty. Victim identification has not yet been released. Currently, the Northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted through the southbound lanes. Delays are expected. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

    A fatal accident today on Highway 93, south of Victor. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle accident, resulting in at least one casualty. Victim identification has not yet been released. Currently, the Northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted through the southbound lanes. Delays are expected. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

  • Frenchtown community helps out teacher with brain tumor

    Frenchtown community helps out teacher with brain tumor

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-09 18:14:26 GMT

    The Frenchtown community is coming together to support a teacher who's battling brain cancer. 

    The Frenchtown community is coming together to support a teacher who's battling brain cancer. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-06 16:44:17 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

  • Bears coming out of hibernation early near Missoula

    Bears coming out of hibernation early near Missoula

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-09 00:36:12 GMT
    This week, Missoula drivers spotted a bear out of hibernation and chowing down on roadkill on the side of Interstate 90 outside Missoula. Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist Jamie Jonkel says this particular subadult bear looks healthy and probably just picked a bad denning site this winter. A late-winter melt can flood a bear's den, waking them up and sending them out to look for food. Jonkel says February is early but not unheard of, and he thinks this bear has a good shot...
    This week, Missoula drivers spotted a bear out of hibernation and chowing down on roadkill on the side of Interstate 90 outside Missoula. Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist Jamie Jonkel says this particular subadult bear looks healthy and probably just picked a bad denning site this winter. A late-winter melt can flood a bear's den, waking them up and sending them out to look for food. Jonkel says February is early but not unheard of, and he thinks this bear has a good shot...

  • Snow causes Friday morning travel issues

    Snow causes Friday morning travel issues

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:24 AM EST2018-02-09 14:24:01 GMT

    A winter storm dropped snow over much of Montana Thursday evening and into Friday making the roads a mess for the Friday morning commute.  

    A winter storm dropped snow over much of Montana Thursday evening and into Friday making the roads a mess for the Friday morning commute.  

  • Navy Seal from Butte decries Trump's military parade proposal

    Navy Seal from Butte decries Trump's military parade proposal

    Thursday, February 8 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-02-08 19:44:09 GMT

    Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.

    Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.

  • State employee quits over ICE policy

    State employee quits over ICE policy

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:43 PM EST2018-02-08 21:43:31 GMT

    A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.

    A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.

  • New scam takes $1,900 from local resident

    New scam takes $1,900 from local resident

    A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do  with your NorthWestern Energy bill. Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy. 

    A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do  with your NorthWestern Energy bill. Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy. 

  • Butte pre-release supervisor sentenced for sex with inmate

    Butte pre-release supervisor sentenced for sex with inmate

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-02-08 22:21:56 GMT

    A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.

    A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.