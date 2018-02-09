Remains found in Missoula not linked to missing Michigan boys

Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
A fatal accident today on Highway 93, south of Victor. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle accident, resulting in at least one casualty. Victim identification has not yet been released. Currently, the Northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted through the southbound lanes. Delays are expected. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
The Frenchtown community is coming together to support a teacher who's battling brain cancer.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul sparked the shutdown after blocking repeated attempts by GOP leaders to speed up a vote on the stopgap funding bill, which is attached to a huge bipartisan budget agreement.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A winter storm dropped snow over much of Montana Thursday evening and into Friday making the roads a mess for the Friday morning commute.
Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do with your NorthWestern Energy bill. Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy.
A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.
