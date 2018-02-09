Remains found in Missoula not linked to missing Michigan boys

Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan.

According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Individual Two: 5-9 years of age, Individual 3: 6-8 years of age.

Police in Michigan were previously working with Missoula Police to determine whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan.

Experts determined that bones found in a shed in the back of a Missoula home in September belonged to three children, estimated ages 2-4, 5-8, and 6-10 the time of their deaths. Authorities have not indicated whether the bones show evidence as to cause of death.

Michigan State Police were previously working with Missoula authorities to determine whether the bones were related to the disappearance of three Morenci, Michigan boys. Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were ages 5, 7 and 9 at the time they were reported missing.

The brothers were last seen on Thanksgiving weekend of 2010. They were with their father, John Skelton, who's currently serving a 15-year sentence of unlawful imprisonment. Skelton told Michigan investigators he gave the boys to an "underground sanctuary group" to be taken into hiding and has refused to disclose further information. A news story from 2015 interviewed the boys' mother, Tanya Zuvers, who said she continued to hope that they would be found alive.

The lab in Texas will continue to conduct DNA testing on bones.