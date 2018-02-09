FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

This week, Missoula drivers spotted a bear out of hibernation and chowing down on roadkill on the side of Interstate 90 outside Missoula. Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist Jamie Jonkel says this particular subadult bear looks healthy and probably just picked a bad denning site this winter. A late-winter melt can flood a bear's den, waking them up and sending them out to look for food. Jonkel says February is early but not unheard of, and he thinks this bear has a good shot...

