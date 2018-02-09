New scam takes $1,900 from local resident

A new scam is rearing its ugly head and this time it has to do with your NorthWestern Energy bill.

Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, saying that a scammer will claim to be from NorthWestern Energy and threaten to cut off electric service if you don't pay them money. So far, the office is aware of one person that has has fallen victim to this scam and lost $1,900.

"We're never going to demand immediate payment. We're not going to tell them to go buy a cash card," assures Butch Larcombe with NorthWestern Energy. "We're going to try and work things out with them."

Sometimes customers do get behind on their bills, but Larcombe says and when that happens they work with the customer in a reasonable way and send out letters, not phone calls.

We also spoke to Sheriff Edwards about what to do if you're called by a scammer. He says to hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement.