'Magic Maggie' Whitefish woman sets sights on Olympic Gold

BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing. 

Maggie grew up in Whitefish and her parents started her on skis when she was just three years old. 

Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz caught up with Voisin in a Facetime interview home in Park City, Utah before she took a plane to South Korea to prep for competition.

"It seems so surreal," said Voisin, "Its crazy," she said during the interview. 

All eyes will be on Voisin especially after a historic win at the 2018 Aspen X-Games where she took away a gold medal becoming the first American woman to win in the slope style competition. 

"It's like, whoa all eyes are on Maggie and for me I am just trying to take it day by day and focus on whats next," said Voisin. 

It's a crucial time for Voisin after an injury prevented her from competing in the last Olympic games in 2014 in Sochi. 

But now, four years later and a little more refined, the 19-year old says she's in the best competitive shape of her life. 

She also says, she couldn't do it without the support of her family. 

"There wasn't a lot of competition in Montana," explains Maggie's dad Michael Voisin. 
 
"When she was 13 she competed at junior Olympics and won it," explains Michael Voisin. 

He says back then, they didn't quite know Maggie would rise to Olympic caliber.

"And so I think at that time we realized how good she was ," said Michael Voisin. 

Anyone who knows Maggie Voisin knows she is positive and upbeat. You can't sense nerves when she talks about competing on a universal scale like the Olympic Games. She  delivers a common message when asked about it...

"I know what I need to do and I just need to stay true to whats important to me," said Voisin. 

"not get too stressed out and be overwhelmed with everything going on around me and do what I need to do," she said. 

With the Olympic Games already underway and the stage set for Pyeongchang Montanans will be watching Maggie Voisin anxiously.

And she knows that... 

"I just really hope I can show Montana and everyone, you know, what I do and for me I just do it because I love it," said Voisin. 

Voisin already flew to South Korea and is keeping her fans and supporters updated on her social media accounts. 

Thursday she was seen trying on the closing ceremony Olympic clothing. 

Voisin competes February 16th at 5 PM PST for the Women’s Ski Slope style Qualifiers 
and again at 8 PM PST for the Women’s Ski Slope style Final 

  Snow causes Friday morning travel issues

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:24 AM EST2018-02-09 14:24:01 GMT

    A winter storm dropped snow over much of Montana Thursday evening and into Friday making the roads a mess for the Friday morning commute.  

  Frenchtown community helps out teacher with brain tumor

    Thursday, February 8 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-02-09 01:45:31 GMT

    The Frenchtown community is coming together to support a teacher who's battling brain cancer. 

  Bears coming out of hibernation early near Missoula

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-09 00:36:12 GMT
    This week, Missoula drivers spotted a bear out of hibernation and chowing down on roadkill on the side of Interstate 90 outside Missoula. Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist Jamie Jonkel says this particular subadult bear looks healthy and probably just picked a bad denning site this winter. A late-winter melt can flood a bear's den, waking them up and sending them out to look for food. Jonkel says February is early but not unheard of, and he thinks this bear has a good shot...
  Navy Seal from Butte decries Trump's military parade proposal

    Thursday, February 8 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-02-08 19:44:09 GMT

    Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.

  Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-06 16:44:17 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

  Bears coming out of hibernation early near Missoula

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-09 00:36:12 GMT
    This week, Missoula drivers spotted a bear out of hibernation and chowing down on roadkill on the side of Interstate 90 outside Missoula. Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist Jamie Jonkel says this particular subadult bear looks healthy and probably just picked a bad denning site this winter. A late-winter melt can flood a bear's den, waking them up and sending them out to look for food. Jonkel says February is early but not unheard of, and he thinks this bear has a good shot...
  UPDATE: Federal agents arrest two Montana men in meth bust

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-07 22:37:24 GMT

    Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.

  State employee quits over ICE policy

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:43 PM EST2018-02-08 21:43:31 GMT

    A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.

  Flathead man stabs himself in the neck with large knife

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-08 23:33:34 GMT
    KALISPELL- A 24-year-old Kalispell man is being evaluated for mental health after stabbing himself in the neck during a traffic stop.  A release from Sheriff Chuck Curry says that at 9 AM this morning, a deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 2 in Evergreen. After running the driver's name and determining that he was wanted for a misdemeanor warrant, the deputy returned to the car. He found the driver holding a "large knife" to his throat. The deputy called for ...
  Helena Schools Closed; All Basketball Games Postponed

    Thursday, February 8 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-02-08 18:48:30 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:55 PM EST2018-02-08 22:55:08 GMT

    All Helena Public schools will be letting out early today due to weather. Elementary & High Schools will be released at 2:30pm. Middle schools will be released at 2:15pm 

