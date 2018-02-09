'Magic Maggie' Whitefish woman sets sights on Olympic Gold

BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing.

Maggie grew up in Whitefish and her parents started her on skis when she was just three years old.

Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz caught up with Voisin in a Facetime interview home in Park City, Utah before she took a plane to South Korea to prep for competition.

"It seems so surreal," said Voisin, "Its crazy," she said during the interview.

All eyes will be on Voisin especially after a historic win at the 2018 Aspen X-Games where she took away a gold medal becoming the first American woman to win in the slope style competition.

"It's like, whoa all eyes are on Maggie and for me I am just trying to take it day by day and focus on whats next," said Voisin.

It's a crucial time for Voisin after an injury prevented her from competing in the last Olympic games in 2014 in Sochi.

But now, four years later and a little more refined, the 19-year old says she's in the best competitive shape of her life.

She also says, she couldn't do it without the support of her family.

"There wasn't a lot of competition in Montana," explains Maggie's dad Michael Voisin.



"When she was 13 she competed at junior Olympics and won it," explains Michael Voisin.

He says back then, they didn't quite know Maggie would rise to Olympic caliber.

"And so I think at that time we realized how good she was ," said Michael Voisin.

Anyone who knows Maggie Voisin knows she is positive and upbeat. You can't sense nerves when she talks about competing on a universal scale like the Olympic Games. She delivers a common message when asked about it...

"I know what I need to do and I just need to stay true to whats important to me," said Voisin.

"not get too stressed out and be overwhelmed with everything going on around me and do what I need to do," she said.

With the Olympic Games already underway and the stage set for Pyeongchang Montanans will be watching Maggie Voisin anxiously.

And she knows that...

"I just really hope I can show Montana and everyone, you know, what I do and for me I just do it because I love it," said Voisin.

Voisin already flew to South Korea and is keeping her fans and supporters updated on her social media accounts.

Thursday she was seen trying on the closing ceremony Olympic clothing.

Voisin competes February 16th at 5 PM PST for the Women’s Ski Slope style Qualifiers

and again at 8 PM PST for the Women’s Ski Slope style Final